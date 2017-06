March 17 PZ Cormay SA:

* Said on Thursday that it decided to make an impairment of 17.1 million zlotys on Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A. shares

* The impairment to impact FY 2016 net result, but will not affect on FY 2016 EBITDA

