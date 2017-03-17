March 17 Turk Telekomünikasyon:
* Says company and Posta ve Telgraf Teskilatı (PTT) signs a
cooperation protocol
* Protocol aims to determine general principles of the
secondary protocols in order to build cooperation on real estate
development, project management and building management
activities, carry out, support and promote collaborative works
for the joint interest and service requirements of the parties
on the joint-owned independent areas on the same parcel and/or
commonly used real estates
* As a part of the protocol, the parties will evaluate
options to generate higher income and reduce the operation costs
from such properties; and/or establishment of a joint Company or
if necessary a Real Estate Investment Company with PTT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)