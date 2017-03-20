BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers) :
* FY 2016 total operating income of 250.6 million zlotys ($62.92 million)versus 282.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit 77.7 million zlotys versus 119.0 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9827 zlotys)
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement