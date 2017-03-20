BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 M&C SpA:
* Reported on Friday FY net profit (separate financial statements) 1.9 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
* FY net financial income (separate financial statements) 2.2 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* Treofan group FY normalized EBITDA 37.8 million euros, up 16 percent year on year
* Treofan group FY EBIT 6.6 million euros versus loss 1.6 million euros a year ago
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement