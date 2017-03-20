BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Capital Park SA:
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 107.7 million zlotys ($27.05 million)versus 72.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 29.9 million zlotys versus 44.0 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9818 zlotys)
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement