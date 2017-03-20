March 20 EBC Solicitors SA:

* Said on Friday that its unit, EBC Incubator sp. z o.o., sold 36 pct of Nanostal-Procesy sp. z o.o. (investment) for 0.3 million zlotys ($75,392)

* Informs that its return from the investment was at 35 pct

