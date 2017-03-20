BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 EBC Solicitors SA:
* Said on Friday that its unit, EBC Incubator sp. z o.o., sold 36 pct of Nanostal-Procesy sp. z o.o. (investment) for 0.3 million zlotys ($75,392)
* Informs that its return from the investment was at 35 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9792 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB