BRIEF-Cypressfirst believes Cypress Semiconductor's board needs further change
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
March 20 ELZAB SA:
* Said on Friday that its management board has recommended to allocate its net profit for 2016 of 10.1 million zlotys to the supplementary capital
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer

* SecureAuth launches advanced security for Microsoft's office 365