UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Prochnik SA:
* Said on Friday that Listella SA has increased its stake in the company to 33.46 percent from 26.58 percent following registration of the company's share capital increase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources