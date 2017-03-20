US STOCKS-Growth worries, tech drop drag down futures
June 15 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, pulled lower by technology stocks, while investors fretted about the Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary policy amid weak economic data.
MILAN, March 20 European shares pulled back from 15-month highs in early deals on Monday with lower crude prices weighing on oil stocks and banks falling after Deutsche Bank set terms of its 8 billion euro cash call.
By 0829 GMT, the STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent, following gains last week that lifted the pan-European benchmark index to its highest level since early December 2015.
The oil and gas index was the biggest sectoral loser, down 0.7 percent, as crude prices fell on rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries.
Banks were also under pressure with lender Deutsche Bank leading the losers, down 1.2 percent.
Ingenico rose 1 percent after a report said Atos was preparing an offer for the French payments company. The stock came off highs after Atos formally denied the report. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)
LONDON, June 15 Sterling surged as financial markets moved to price in a greater chance of a rise in British interest rates this year on Thursday, spurred by as many as three members of the Bank of England's policy committee surprisingly voting for a hike.
By Nicole Pinto June 15 Southeast Asian markets ended lower on Thursday, hit by a hawkish Federal Reserve and weak oil prices, while Singapore shares extended their slide to post their lowest close in a week. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year. However, the Fed's decision and confidence in continued U.S. economic growth was ov