MILAN, March 20 European shares pulled back from 15-month highs in early deals on Monday with lower crude prices weighing on oil stocks and banks falling after Deutsche Bank set terms of its 8 billion euro cash call.

By 0829 GMT, the STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent, following gains last week that lifted the pan-European benchmark index to its highest level since early December 2015.

The oil and gas index was the biggest sectoral loser, down 0.7 percent, as crude prices fell on rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries.

Banks were also under pressure with lender Deutsche Bank leading the losers, down 1.2 percent.

Ingenico rose 1 percent after a report said Atos was preparing an offer for the French payments company. The stock came off highs after Atos formally denied the report. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)