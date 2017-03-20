March 20 Otkritie FC Bank:

* Sets book-building for its 10 billion rouble ($174.28 million) exchange traded BO-P03 series bonds on March 22

* First coupon benchmark has been set at 10.30-10.50 percent per annum, which corresponds to a yield benchmark of 10.56-10.77 percent per annum

* The coupon will be paid semi-annually

