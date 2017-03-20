BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
March 20 CPD SA:
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 20.0 million zlotys ($5.02 million) versus 18.7 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net loss was 3.9 million zlotys versus profit of 46.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit was 10.9 million zlotys versus 58.2 million zlotys a year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9814 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN, June 15 Germany continued its push against European Central Bank policy on Thursday, when a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives asserted the ECB has damaged the European project with its bond buying programme and could only regain trust by scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy.