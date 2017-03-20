BRIEF-Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 20 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :
* Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) and a group of experts associated with Malmö University was recently awarded a 2.3 million Swedish crown ($260,251.65) grant by the Knowledge Foundation (KK-stiftelsen, Sweden)
* In close collaboration with GlycoImaging, the funded project aim to develop new methods for detecting blood-borne metastatic cancer cells
Source text: bit.ly/2n0hsFM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8376 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.33 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21