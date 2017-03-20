BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
March 20Interpump Group SpA:
* Says that Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., a controlling company of Interpump, has acquired 2.0 million of ordinary shares of Interpump from Mais S.p.A. in an out-of-market transaction
* After the transaction, Gruppo IPG Holding holds 25,406,799 of Interpump shares, representing 23.33 pct of total share capital (23.82 pct excluding treasury shares)
* Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. holds a 33.719 pct stake (net of treasury shares) in Gruppo IPG Holding
Source text for Eikon:;
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.