March 20Interpump Group SpA:

* Says that Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., a controlling company of Interpump, has acquired 2.0 million of ordinary shares of Interpump from Mais S.p.A. in an out-of-market transaction

* After the transaction, Gruppo IPG Holding holds 25,406,799 of Interpump shares, representing 23.33 pct of total share capital (23.82 pct excluding treasury shares)

* Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. holds a 33.719 pct stake (net of treasury shares) in Gruppo IPG Holding

