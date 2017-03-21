BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group receives patents
* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410273652.2), for combined cutter and separable cutting method of ceramic substrate LED
March 21Temenos Group AG:
* Announced on Monday the issuance of a new 150 million Swiss francs ($150.35 million) bond
* Issued a seven year senior unsecured bond with a coupon of 1.75 pct that matures in April 2024
* Proceeds from the bond will be used for the repayment of debt and general corporate purposes
ZURICH, June 16 A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, BOGDAN MICHALAK, SOLD HIS ENTIRE 27.11 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY