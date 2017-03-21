March 21Temenos Group AG:

* Announced on Monday the issuance of a new 150 million Swiss francs ($150.35 million) bond

* Issued a seven year senior unsecured bond with a coupon of 1.75 pct that matures in April 2024

* Proceeds from the bond will be used for the repayment of debt and general corporate purposes

($1 = 0.9977 Swiss francs)