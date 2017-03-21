BRIEF-3S Korea lowers conversion price of 11th series bonds to 2,359 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series bonds to 2,359 won/share from 2,497 won/share
March 21 asknet AG:
* Said on Monday has been informed that Digital River Holding GmbH holds 19.63 pct of the share capital (corresponding to 1,000,000 shares) of asknet
* Currently Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of asknet AG have no information on the future intentions of Digital River
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section