BRIEF-3S Korea lowers conversion price of 11th series bonds to 2,359 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series bonds to 2,359 won/share from 2,497 won/share
March 21 Splendid Medien AG:
* Said on Monday FY revenues of 51.9 million euros ($55.86 million)(previous year: 56.8 million euros) and an operating group result before interest and taxes (EBIT) of -1.3 million euros (previous year: 3.7 million euros)
* FY EBT amounts to -1.9 million euros (previous year: 3.1 million euros)
* FY consolidated loss of 3.9 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.9 million euros)
* For 2016 plans no dividend payment to the shareholders
* Sees 2017 group turnover in a range of 55 million to 60 million euros
* For 2017, an operating EBIT in a range of 1.0 million to 2.0 million euros and a slightly positive group annual result are projected
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section