March 21 GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Said on Monday at meetings of the Supervisory Boards of GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA and GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH & Co. KGaA, together with the personally liable shareholder, the possibilities of a fundamental structural change including a merger of the two companies were discussed

* The possibility of a merger of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen into GUB Wagniskapital as an absorbing entity would be favoured

