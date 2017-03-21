BRIEF-Happigo Home Shopping appoints Wu Junyun as CFO
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 21 Mediacap SA:
* Said on Monday that its units, Scholz & Friends Warszawa sp. z o.o. and The Digitals sp. z o.o., will stop providing advertising services for Vectra Media Sp. z o.o. as of March 31
* Discontinuance of services results from the expiration of deadlines for which the said agreements had been signed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)