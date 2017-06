March 21 Bank Millenium SA:

* Said on Monday that Polish Financial Supervisor Authority (KNF) recommended to the company the minimum TCR capital ratio of 16.59 pct at unit level and 16.55 pct at consolidated level

* By the end of 2016, the TCR indicator was at 17.27 pct at unit level and 17.40 pct at consolidated level

