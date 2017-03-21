March 21 BioMaxima SA:

* Said on Monday that it signed with Pure Biologics sp. z o.o. a cooperation agreement concerning commercialization of results of Pure Biologics research and development related to the new tools for an in vitro diagnostics

* Under the agreement the company and Pure Biologics to launch research projects

* Pure Biologics to be responsible for development of technologies, BioMaxima for testing Source text for Eikon:

