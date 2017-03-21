BRIEF-MediRatt gets new international investment
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
March 21 BioMaxima SA:
* Said on Monday that it signed with Pure Biologics sp. z o.o. a cooperation agreement concerning commercialization of results of Pure Biologics research and development related to the new tools for an in vitro diagnostics
* Under the agreement the company and Pure Biologics to launch research projects
* Pure Biologics to be responsible for development of technologies, BioMaxima for testing Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.