BRIEF- Japan System Techniques announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
March 21 Larq SA:
* Says its FY 2016 revenue was 7.4 million zlotys ($1.87 million) versus 8.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net profit was 25.3 million zlotys versus 6.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9497 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.