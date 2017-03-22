BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Braster SA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 427,000 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year ago
* FY operating loss of 14.7 million zlotys versus loss of 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 14.4 million zlotys ($3.64 million) versus loss of 4.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9565 zlotys)
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)