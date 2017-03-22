March 22Admiral Boats SA:

* Reported on Tuesday its management board resolved an 8.0 million zlotys capital increase, via issuance of a maximum of 32.0 million series K shares at issue price 0.25 zlotys per share

* Shares will be offered to investors through a private subscription

($1 = 3.9572 zlotys)