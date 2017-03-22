March 22 T-Bull SA:

* Says its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) decided to convert series C1, C2 and C3 shares into series E shares

* EGM resolved to raise capital by up to 10,000 zlotys via issue of up to 100,000 series F shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share via a public offer

* EGM also decided to offer no more than 404,000 of following shares and no more than 100,000 rights to shares via a public offer

* 0.2 million of series B shares, 0.1 million of series E shares, no more than 0.1 million of series F shares and no more than 0.1 million of rights to series F shares

* T-Bull will also apply to have the following shares traded on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* 0.4 million of series B shares, 22,100 series D shares, 0.1 million of series E shares and up to 100,000 series F shares and rights to series F shares

