BRIEF-Caltagirone Editore names Albino Majore Chief Executive Officer
* SAYS APPOINTED FRANCESCO GIANNI AS CHAIRMAN AND ALBINO MAJORE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 T-Bull SA:
* Says its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) decided to convert series C1, C2 and C3 shares into series E shares
* EGM resolved to raise capital by up to 10,000 zlotys via issue of up to 100,000 series F shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share via a public offer
* EGM also decided to offer no more than 404,000 of following shares and no more than 100,000 rights to shares via a public offer
* 0.2 million of series B shares, 0.1 million of series E shares, no more than 0.1 million of series F shares and no more than 0.1 million of rights to series F shares
* T-Bull will also apply to have the following shares traded on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* 0.4 million of series B shares, 22,100 series D shares, 0.1 million of series E shares and up to 100,000 series F shares and rights to series F shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9726 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS APPOINTED FRANCESCO GIANNI AS CHAIRMAN AND ALBINO MAJORE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, June 16 An investment fund owned by Poland's state-run insurer PZU has asked chemical company Ciech, controlled by the billionaire Kulczyk family, to spend almost all of its 2016 profit on a dividend, Ciech said in a statement on Friday.
* CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: POSSIBLE SALE OF SPORT1 GMBH AND SPORT1 MEDIA GMBH; ONGOING STRUCTURED BIDDING PROCESS WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL BUYERS