UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 IFM Global Funds:
* Reported on Tuesday that FY revenue was 461,899 zlotys ($116,494) versus 913,966 zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 2.0 million zlotys versus loss of 189,441 zlotys a year ago
* The company stopped consolidating its financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9650 zlotys)
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall