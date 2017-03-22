UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 Venture Inc SA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 4.2 million zlotys ($1.1 million) versus 4.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 1.1 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9673 zlotys)
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall