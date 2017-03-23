BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Sare SA:
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 41.3 million zlotys ($10.42 million)versus 38.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 4.0 million zlotys versus 4.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9633 zlotys)
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)