BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Hubstyle SA:
* Said on Wednesday that as a part of its 2017-2018 strategy revision, the company plans to focus on own brands Sugarfree and Cardio Bunny
* Also aims to suspend projects which don't contribute to Hubstyle's revenue growth
* Wants to finance the revised strategy from the sale of non-core assets or debt issuance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)