March 23 Hubstyle SA:

* Said on Wednesday that as a part of its 2017-2018 strategy revision, the company plans to focus on own brands Sugarfree and Cardio Bunny

* Also aims to suspend projects which don't contribute to Hubstyle's revenue growth

* Wants to finance the revised strategy from the sale of non-core assets or debt issuance

