March 23 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolved to suspend trading of Agroma SA, BDF SA , Concept Liberty Group SA, Euroinvestment SA , Matrx Pharmaceuticals SA, Provecta SA and Trophy Holding NYRT, shares on the NewConnect Market of WSE as of March 23

* WSE to resume trading of the above companies' shares after the end of the trading day following the day on which the companies publish their Q4 2016 financial reports

Source text - bit.ly/2nLusCd

