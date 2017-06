March 23 Azimut Holding SpA:

* Reported on Wednesday the completion of the placement, to qualified investors, of its fixed-rate senior unsecured bonds

* Bond has a nominal value of 350 million euros ($378.11 million), a fixed interest rate of 2.0 pct, with expiry date on March 28, 2022

