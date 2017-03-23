(Adds other earnings, CAPEX, production outlook)

March 23 Pegas Nonwovens

* Announces 2016 EBITDA 46.7 million euros, in line with its outlook 43-49 million euros

* Says boosted by external factors, strong production and sales results

* Says 2016 revenue 206.4 million euros, down 10 percent due to lower polymer prices

* Says net profit 14.8 million euros, down 40.6 percent mainly due to FX differences

* Says proposes dividend EUR 1.30/share

* Says expects EBITDA 43-50 million euros in 2017

* Says customer agreements indicate full utilisation of production capacity in 2017

* Says production expected to increase as new production line with annual capacity of 10,000 tons expected to be in full commercial mode from start of second half 2017

* Says CAPEX in 2017 not to exceed the EUR 30 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Prague newsroom)