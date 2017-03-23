Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
LONDON, March 23 Barclays became on Wednesday the latest big bank to back off its forecast for the euro to fall below parity with the dollar this year, saying it sees the single currency falling to as low as $1.03 this year before recovering.
Currency analysts at the world's sixth biggest foreign exchange trading bank say the political risk from a series of elections in Europe has ebbed, and that the European Central Bank will move to normalise its ultra-loose monetary policy quicker than previously anticipated.
"Politics will be less of a downward force than we initially thought, and the ECB is a bit more comfortable in normalising policy," said Hamish Pepper, an FX strategist at Barclays.
He and his colleagues had previously pencilled in a decline to $0.99 by the end of this year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's economic crisis was over and that inflation, already at a historic low, would fall further to 4 percent this year.