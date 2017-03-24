March 24 Interroll Holding:
* FY order intake increases by 5.2 percent to the record
level of 405.2 million Swiss francs ($406.95 million)
* FY net sales increase by 11.3 percent to the highest level
ever of 401.5 million francs
* FY EBITDA increases by 12.9 percent to 65.7 million francs
* FY net profit increases by 23.6 percent to the highest
level ever of 36.2 million francs
* Dividend increase by one third to 16.00 francs per share
proposed (previous year: 12.00 francs per share)
* Group has gotten off to a good start into financial year
2017 in all regions, but expects growth in profit to flatten out
in the current financial year
($1 = 0.9957 Swiss francs)
