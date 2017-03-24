BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24Protector Forsikring ASA:
* Said on Thursday issued 350 million Norwegian crown ($41.2 million) restricted Tier 1 bond with coupon rate of 3M NIBOR + 5.0% and 400 million crown subordinated Tier 2 bond with coupon rate of 3M NIBOR + 2.9%
* Restricted Tier 1 bond is perpetual with optional redemption after 5 years
* Subordinated Tier 2 bond has a maturity of 30 years and is callable after 5 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5052 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.