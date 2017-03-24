BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Zephyro SpA:
* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania
* The object of the tender is integrated, management and operational maintenance services - technological multiservice
* Co leads the consortium with an 89 pct stake
* The total value of the lot is 81 million euros ($87.20 million), VAT excluded, consisting of contracts for five years
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.