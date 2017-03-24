March 24 Schouw & Co A/S:

* Danish company BioMar, manufacturer of quality feed for the fish farming industry, is to invest about 300 million Danish crowns ($43.5 million) in the establishment of a production plant in Australia

* The new Australian plant is expected to be completed in 2019 and will facilitate an annual capacity of 110,000 tonnes of fish feed

* BioMar is wholly-owned wholly by Schouw & Co

* The investment in the new production plant in Australia will not affect the Schouw & Co. Group's earnings significantly before the fiscal year 2020

