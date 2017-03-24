March 24 Cline Scientific AB:
* Says has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United
States
* Startup of subsidiary Cline Scientific Inc. in the United
States is carried out in order to establish a closer contact
with potential customers and licensees in the country and in the
rest of North America
* The establishment will take place gradually during 2017
and 2018 in consultation with the distributor IWAI North
America, which has already received a test order from a research
group at Stanford University
Source text: bit.ly/2nvrpx6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)