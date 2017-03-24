March 24 Cline Scientific AB:

* Says has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States

* Startup of subsidiary Cline Scientific Inc. in the United States is carried out in order to establish a closer contact with potential customers and licensees in the country and in the rest of North America

* The establishment will take place gradually during 2017 and 2018 in consultation with the distributor IWAI North America, which has already received a test order from a research group at Stanford University

Source text: bit.ly/2nvrpx6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)