March 27 Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Said on Friday signed strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv for 3 years

* The deal signed in order to be more competitive in the design, production and sales of public transport vehicles

* Accordingly, company will produce electric busses in the name of Bozankaya within the terms and conditions determined by the agreement

* Under this contract, targets to produce 300 electric buses annually

* The contract will extend for one year periods unless otherwise specified by the parties

