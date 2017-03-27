March 27 Puma SE:

* Said on Sunday PUMA and French Ligue 1 football club Olympique de Marseille had announced an official long-term partnership

* Effective 1st July 2018, PUMA will become the official partner and the global technical supplier and official licensing partner of Olympique de Marseille

Source text: bit.ly/2nVRczb

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)