March 27BHS tabletop AG:

* Said on Friday that Serafin Unternehmensgruppe acquired majority shares in BHS tabletop

* Said BHS Verwaltungs Aktiengesellschaft (100 pct unit of Serafin 13. Verwaltungs GmbH and indirectly a 100% unit of Serafin GmbH) wants to acquire shares of BHS tabletop by way of a voluntary public takeover offer against payment of 14.20 euros ($15.40) per share

* On March 24, BHS Verwaltungs Aktiengesellschaft concluded a share purchase agreement with majority shareholders of BHS tabletop (86.05% of share capital and voting rights)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)