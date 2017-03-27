March 27 IVS Group SA:

* Said on Saturday that on March 24 it was notified of the crossing, by Amber Capital Italia SGR SpA, of the threshold of 5 pct holding in IVS Group share capital

* As of March 24, Amber Capital Italia SGR owns 2,318,466 shares, corresponding to 5.6 pct of IVS Group share capital

