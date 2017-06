March 27 Alba SpA:

* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase

* LEM owns a total 95.4 pct stake in Alba

* The tender offer to fulfil the obligation of purchase ends on March 28

