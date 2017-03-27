March 27NH Hotel Group SA:

* Said on Friday it signed a purchase agreement in which it will issue and Deutsche Bank AD London Branch will fully subscribe senior secured notes worth 115.0 million euros ($125.0 million)

* New notes to be issued at 103.375 percent of nominal value which implies a yield to maturity of 3.17 percent

