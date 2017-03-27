March 27 ALZINOVA AB:

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED A NEW PATENT APPROVED IN JAPAN

* APPROVAL PROVIDES BROADER PROTECTION FOR BASIC TECHNOLOGY AβCC (AND ALZ-101)

* PATENT PROTECTION IS VALID UNTIL APRIL 2029 WITH AN OPTION FOR EXTENSION BY 5 YEARS IF REGISTRATION AS DRUG IS APPROVED

