BRIEF-Xiamen Kingdomway's shareholder to unload up to 1.8 pct stake until end-August
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 1.8 percent stake in the company until August 31, 2017
March 28Health Italia SpA:
* Said on Monday that it corrects press release from March 24 and announced that in relation to the proposal of dividend distribution of 0.081 euros ($0.0880) gross per share, the coupon will be detached on May 2, and the dividend payment will be on May 4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 1.8 percent stake in the company until August 31, 2017
PARIS, June 14 French drugmaker and healthcare group Sanofi on Wednesday announced plans to invest 600 million euros ($673 million) annually over the next two to three years in the field of biologics, seen as an area with a strong growth potential.
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets