March 28 Eurotel SA:

* Said on Monday that its FY revenue was 338.3 million zlotys ($86.61 million) versus 281.7 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 9.3 million zlotys versus 8.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Eurotel has always shared with its shareholders with a profit and nowadays there are all the prerequisites for continuing this tradition, says CEO of the company

($1 = 3.9060 zlotys)