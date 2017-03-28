March 28Leone Film Group SpA:
* Reported on Monday FY revenue 54.7 million euros ($59.40
million) versus 38.8 million euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA of 23.6 million euros versus 19.2 million euros
a year ago
* FY net profit 1.8 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a
year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euros per share
* Sees to reach in 2019 a consolidated turnover of 67.3
million euros, consolidated EBITDA of 43.4 million euros and a
consolidated EBIT of 11.6 million euros with consolidated net
financial position of 40.9 million euros for a total investment
in the period 2017 - 2019 of 90.5 million euros
($1 = 0.9208 euros)
