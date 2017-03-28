March 28 Esotiq & Henderson:

* Reported a change in the split plan concerning the division of the company

* Following the change, the split will be carried out through the transfer of some assets of Esotiq & Henderson to the acquiring company, EMG SA, without lowering Esotiq & Henderson's capital

* Shareholders approved the split plan in Feb. Source text for Eikon:

