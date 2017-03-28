UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Esotiq & Henderson:
* Reported a change in the split plan concerning the division of the company
* Following the change, the split will be carried out through the transfer of some assets of Esotiq & Henderson to the acquiring company, EMG SA, without lowering Esotiq & Henderson's capital
* Shareholders approved the split plan in Feb. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources