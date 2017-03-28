BRIEF-Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
March 28 VIBROSENSE DYNAMICS AB:
* ISSUE OF UNITS OVERSUBSCRIBED
* THE ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT 26.7 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS ($3.04 MILLION), REPRESENTING A SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF ABOUT 174 PERCENT
* COMPANY RAISES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 15.3 MILLION CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, WHICH AMOUNT TO ABOUT 1.2 MILLION CROWNS
Source text: bit.ly/2o7eMJW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7695 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients
June 14 At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported.