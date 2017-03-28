UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L):
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
* Says also signed 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) contract for the electrification of the railway part Garmsar - Ince Burun and supply of Russian equipment and materials
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.