March 28 Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L):

* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification

* Says also signed 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) contract for the electrification of the railway part Garmsar - Ince Burun and supply of Russian equipment and materials

